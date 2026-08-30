Sugar still costly in India at ₹64.24 per kg

Sugar is still pricey in India, despite the government trying to help.

On Sunday, the average retail price hit ₹64.24 per kg, up 30% from last month and 38.63% higher than the same period last year.

Depending on where you live, prices ranged from ₹40 to ₹74 per kg; major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ranchi saw rates between ₹62 and ₹68 per kg.