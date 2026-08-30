Sugar still costly in India at ₹64.24 per kg
Sugar is still pricey in India, despite the government trying to help.
On Sunday, the average retail price hit ₹64.24 per kg, up 30% from last month and 38.63% higher than the same period last year.
Depending on where you live, prices ranged from ₹40 to ₹74 per kg; major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ranchi saw rates between ₹62 and ₹68 per kg.
Ex-mill prices fall, retail remains high
The government allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tons of raw sugar, stopped exports, and tightened rules for big buyers.
These moves dropped ex-mill prices by almost 20%, but retail costs remain much higher: there's still a gap of about ₹7 to ₹8 per kg between factory and store prices.
Even though production is expected to outpace demand in the 2025-26 marketing year (30.6 million tons vs. about 28.5 million tons needed), prices haven't budged much for shoppers.