Sugarcane farmers block Pune-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra demanding better prices

With the main road closed, alternate routes are jammed and over 1,500 trucks carrying essentials are stuck.

Bus services have been cut back too, leaving commuters stranded, one traveler said, "We have been stuck on the highway since last night with our children and elderly family members. We were traveling to Kolhapur to celebrate Diwali with our relatives, but our vehicle has barely moved for hours. We have limited food and water, and the children are getting restless," said Mangesh Chirute, a stranded passenger.

Protesters say they might step things up if talks don't work out soon.

The state government says it's working on a solution to restore normal life.