Suhail Peringodan arrested for allegedly supplying MDMA to students
A part-time statistics teacher at Dr. Gafoor Memorial MES Mampad College in Keralam has been arrested for allegedly supplying MDMA to students.
Police say Suhail Peringodan was caught after a drugs investigation at Nilambur led the police to him as a regular supplier of MDMA to students and others, raising big concerns about teachers getting involved in the drug scene.
Teachers allegedly sold drugs via Instagram
Peringodan's arrest followed the detention of three others linked to the case and revealed he was a regular supplier, sourcing drugs from Kondotty and Manjeri.
This isn't an isolated incident. Earlier, three teachers were arrested in Kozhikode and allegedly worked as intermediaries for synthetic drugs dealers, finding customers mainly through Instagram and facilitating transactions.
The trend is worrying, especially as schools and colleges are meant to be safe spaces for students.