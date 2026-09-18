Suhail Peringodan arrested for allegedly supplying MDMA to students

Peringodan's arrest followed the detention of three others linked to the case and revealed he was a regular supplier, sourcing drugs from Kondotty and Manjeri.

This isn't an isolated incident. Earlier, three teachers were arrested in Kozhikode and allegedly worked as intermediaries for synthetic drugs dealers, finding customers mainly through Instagram and facilitating transactions.

The trend is worrying, especially as schools and colleges are meant to be safe spaces for students.