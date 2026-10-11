Suhail Sajeev charged after 3 killed near Cochin airport

Eyewitnesses say the car was going way too fast when it hit the scooter.

Police are digging into Sajeev's social media posts that show him driving at over 200km per hour to check for a pattern of reckless behavior.

They have collected his blood and urine samples for testing, are reviewing CCTV footage, and running forensic checks on the car for any traces of narcotics.

Sajeev is set to appear before a magistrate soon, as the investigation continues.