Sujata Sharma rules out petrol diesel LPG hike post polls India May 05, 2026

Good news if you're worried about your fuel budget: India's government just said there will be no hike in gasoline, diesel, or domestic LPG prices after the announcement of election results in four states and a Union Territory.

Sujata Sharma from the petroleum ministry made it clear there's no plan to help oil companies with their losses either, even though global crude prices are all over the place.