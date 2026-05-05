Sujata Sharma rules out petrol diesel LPG hike post polls
Good news if you're worried about your fuel budget: India's government just said there will be no hike in gasoline, diesel, or domestic LPG prices after the announcement of election results in four states and a Union Territory.
Sujata Sharma from the petroleum ministry made it clear there's no plan to help oil companies with their losses either, even though global crude prices are all over the place.
Bulk diesel and commercial LPG pricier
Despite supply issues caused by tensions in West Asia, officials say keeping things affordable for everyday people is a top priority.
While bulk diesel and commercial LPG (used by hotels and restaurants) have gotten pricier; retail buyers won't see changes at the pump or on their gas bills.
The ministry reassured everyone that international market drama won't mess with your daily fuel costs or supply.