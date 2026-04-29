Sujata Sharma says India keeps gasoline and diesel prices unchanged
India
No need to stress about fuel costs right now: India's government says gasoline and diesel prices are staying put, even with all the tension in West Asia.
Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry reassured everyone that supplies of LPG, gasoline, and diesel are stable and there are no plans for a price hike.
Government restores commercial LPG 70% capacity
To keep things running smoothly at home, the government has made sure domestic LPG and natural gas supplies are steady, even restoring commercial LPG to 70% capacity.
Hospitals and schools get top priority. Plus, they've nearly doubled 5-kg LPG cylinder distribution for migrant workers, while keeping a close watch on global events to avoid any surprises here.