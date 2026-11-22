Sukhdev Singh Kang to convert Sonia Gandhi's birthplace into museum
Sukhdev Singh Kang, originally from Punjab and now living in Italy, bought Sonia Gandhi's ancestral house back in 2020.
Instead of changing anything, he's kept the place largely as it was to honor its history, and now hopes to turn it into a museum.
He's even invited the Gandhi family to visit and wants the house to become a spot people are curious to see.
Sukhdev Singh Kang seeks Gandhi memorabilia
Kang moved to Italy in 1992, started his own business, and during the pandemic ended up buying this historic house in Lusiana, where Sonia Gandhi was born.
The property is still filled with vintage furniture and old-school architecture.
Kang has turned down offers to rent it out or make it a gurdwara; instead, he wants to work with the Gandhis on collecting memorabilia so visitors can really experience its story, plus there's even a portrait of the Golden Temple inside for an extra touch of culture.