Sukhraj Singh shot dead in Gurdaspur, brother of Navdeep Singh
India
Sukhraj Singh, brother of Congress sarpanch Navdeep Singh, was shot and killed Saturday night in Gurdaspur while heading home from a gurdwara.
Unknown attackers in a Swift car intercepted him and fired multiple shots, killing him on the spot.
Police believe the motive might be personal enmity.
Police find cartridges, family demands justice
Police found two empty cartridges at the scene and have started an investigation, noting that Sukhraj had several criminal cases against him.
Navdeep shared that he had alleged no concrete action had been taken after an earlier attack.
Now, the family is urging senior officials to finally take action and deliver justice.