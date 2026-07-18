Sultanpur court delays Rahul Gandhi defamation hearing until August 5
India
The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been delayed again; this time, the Sultanpur court moved the hearing to August 5, 2026, because the judge is away for training.
The case goes back to comments Gandhi allegedly made about Union home minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections, which BJP leader Vijay Mishra claims were defamatory.
Court dismisses Vijay Mishra forensic plea
Recently, a district court tossed out Mishra's request for a forensic check of Gandhi's voice on a CD, saying it was too late and didn't have enough grounds.
Gandhi first showed up in court after a warrant in February 2024 and later got bail.
With this latest delay, things are on hold again: Mishra's team now plans to take its appeal to the Allahabad High Court.