Sultanpur principal Mukesh Singh and wife Vinita killed at school
Mukesh Singh, principal of Composite School in Khanuhat, and his wife Vinita were found murdered at the school they founded in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
The attack happened on the night of September 28, with sharp tools like a spade and an ax used.
Police believe Mukesh was attacked while trying to escape, while Vinita was killed inside a room.
Their son Abhyuday is a student at Delhi University.
The motive is still unclear.
Mukesh Singh primary teachers' association president
Mukesh was well-known among local teachers and started his career as a shiksha mitra before becoming an assistant teacher in 2009.
He has been the president of the primary teachers' association in Motigarpur since 2013.
Vinita had also run for district panchayat elections.
Police are investigating all angles as the community comes to terms with this loss.