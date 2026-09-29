Sultanpur principal Mukesh Singh and wife Vinita killed at school

Mukesh Singh, principal of Composite School in Khanuhat, and his wife Vinita were found murdered at the school they founded in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The attack happened on the night of September 28, with sharp tools like a spade and an ax used.

Police believe Mukesh was attacked while trying to escape, while Vinita was killed inside a room.

Their son Abhyuday is a student at Delhi University.

The motive is still unclear.