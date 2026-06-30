Suman Kumari arrested in Patna over Maharashtra TET 2026 leak

SIT probes Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra network

Investigators say this wasn't just a local job: it's an organized network stretching across Bihar, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

The Special Investigation Team, or SIT, is still tracking down more suspects, with further arrests likely.

To make sure those involved face serious consequences, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is pushing to use strict anti-crime laws (the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, or MCOCA) against the alleged masterminds.