Suman Kumari arrested in Patna over Maharashtra TET 2026 leak
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed after leaked question papers were found in a police raid just before the exam.
Now, Suman Kumari, wife of the alleged mastermind, has been arrested in Patna.
She's suspected of both passing on the leaked papers and handling payments connected to the scam.
SIT probes Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra network
Investigators say this wasn't just a local job: it's an organized network stretching across Bihar, Haryana, and Maharashtra.
The Special Investigation Team, or SIT, is still tracking down more suspects, with further arrests likely.
To make sure those involved face serious consequences, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is pushing to use strict anti-crime laws (the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, or MCOCA) against the alleged masterminds.