Suman Kumari Gupta arrested in Patna over Maharashtra TET scam
The Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scam just saw its fourth arrest; Suman Kumari Gupta, wife of the alleged mastermind, was picked up in Patna for reportedly handling money and meeting with others involved.
The leaked question papers forced the exam to be postponed, and Gupta will stay in police custody until July 6 as investigations continue.
Bijendar Sah, Kapil Dahiya fugitives
Meanwhile, the main accused Bijendar Kumar Baleshwar Kumar Sah and another suspect, Kapil Dahiya (who's been using a fake name), are still on the run.
Sah is believed to have organized teams from Haryana and Bihar, while Dahiya was part of a team that came to Bhiwandi to sell the papers.
Police think Sah might try slipping into Nepal, and 10 SIT teams are out chasing leads to track them down.