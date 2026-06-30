Suman Kumari Gupta arrested in Patna over Maharashtra TET scam

Bijendar Sah, Kapil Dahiya fugitives

Meanwhile, the main accused Bijendar Kumar Baleshwar Kumar Sah and another suspect, Kapil Dahiya (who's been using a fake name), are still on the run.

Sah is believed to have organized teams from Haryana and Bihar, while Dahiya was part of a team that came to Bhiwandi to sell the papers.

Police think Sah might try slipping into Nepal, and 10 SIT teams are out chasing leads to track them down.