Suman Vishwakarma and daughter rescued in Chandauli after 13 years
A woman and her 10-year-old daughter have finally been rescued in Chandauli after the woman spent 13 years in captivity.
Police found them on November 15, ending a search that began when the woman, known as Anamika or Suman Vishwakarma, went missing from the Kumbh Mela back in 2013, reportedly lured away by a self-proclaimed baba.
Authorities say main accused still missing
The investigation, led by SHO Manvendra Singh, revealed Suman was moved between locations in Madhya Pradesh and cut off from everyone. She even gave birth to her daughter while being held captive.
Following extensive surveillance and investigation, police finally led to their rescue.
The main accused is still missing, but authorities say they are actively working to track him down and legal action will follow based on Suman's statement and medical reports.