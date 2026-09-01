Sumit Roy, close to Abhishek Banerjee, arrested in Salboni land-grab
India
Sumit Roy, who is known to be pretty close to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, was arrested by West Bengal's CID on Thursday.
This is all tied to an alleged multi-crore land-grabbing case in Salboni in West Midnapore district.
The Supreme Court had already turned down Roy's anticipatory bail plea and cleared the way for his arrest.
Sumit Roy examined at Kolkata SSKM
After being picked up, Roy went through a medical examination at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital before heading to the CID office for questioning.
He had been called in several times before.
Officials say he will be taken to court on Friday as things move forward.
Abhishek Banerjee reportedly abroad CID-summoned
Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee is reportedly abroad getting medical treatment. He was also summoned by the CID about this case.