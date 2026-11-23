Sunday night fire at Shri Saptashrungi oil warehouse triggers explosions
A major fire broke out Sunday night at the Shri Saptashrungi edible oil warehouse in Navi Mumbai's Vashi-Turbhe area.
The blaze started around 9pm triggering explosions from oil drums and visible from several kilometers away, including along Palm Beach Road.
Flames spread to a nearby cold storage unit, but thankfully, since it was a Sunday, hardly anyone was around, and no injuries were reported.
Navi Mumbai firefighters halt fire spread
Firefighters from Airoli and Koparkhairane rushed in with multiple engines and managed to stop the fire from reaching other businesses like the Gokul milk-packing center.
Stored sunflower and refined oils made things trickier with repeated explosions.
Crews worked late into the night to get things under control while firefighting continued late into Sunday night.