Sunil R Instagram video shows Vande Bharat spotless then litter

An Instagram video by Sunil R (@maskedguyslife) is making waves after showing spotless Vande Bharat train coaches, followed by scenes of trash left under seats, even though trash bins were right there.

The clip, now at nearly eight million views, has people talking about why public spaces stay messy.

Comments like "We can never be a clean country if some people don't treat public transport and public spaces the way they treat their homes." sum up the frustration.