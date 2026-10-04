Sunita clings to hood of Mayank's moving car in Meerut
India
A wild scene unfolded in Meerut when Sunita, suspecting her husband Mayank of cheating, ended up clinging to the hood of his moving car as he drove off with another woman, Mahi.
The dramatic moment was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.
Mayank and Mahi arrested, car seized
After the incident blew up online, Sunita filed a police complaint. Both Mayank and Mahi were arrested, and the car was seized.
Police took immediate cognisance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections, and the couple has reportedly had problems since their marriage in 2012.