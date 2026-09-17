Sunita Devi jumps into Ganga after argument over treatment money
India
After an argument with her husband over money for medical treatment, Sunita Devi jumped into the Ganga River in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening and left her family searching for her through the night.
Sunita Devi found 40km downstream
Boatmen found Sunita nearly 40km downstream early the next morning and brought her to safety.
Police confirmed she is OK and back at her maternal home.
While Sunita's son said stress from the argument led to her drastic step, her mother-in-law insisted they were arranging help for her treatment.
Her four kids are still waiting at home as police look into what really happened.