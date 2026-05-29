Supreme Court acquits Mehtab after 13 years on death row
After 13 years on death row, Mehtab has been acquitted by the Supreme Court in a high-profile rape and murder case.
The judges said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to keep him behind bars, and pointed out that his medical condition meant he could not engage in sexual intercourse, undermining the prosecution's rape allegation.
Another accused in the same case was also cleared, with the court overturning earlier rulings from lower courts.
Medical testimony undermined Mehtab rape allegation
The main turning point was medical testimony showing Mehtab could not engage in sexual intercourse.
The Supreme Court also criticized earlier courts for ignoring big gaps and inconsistencies in the prosecution's story.
In their words: the prosecution theory "does not inspire confidence," which led to both men being acquitted.