Supreme Court acquits Mehtab after 13 years on death row India May 29, 2026

After 13 years on death row, Mehtab has been acquitted by the Supreme Court in a high-profile rape and murder case.

The judges said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to keep him behind bars, and pointed out that his medical condition meant he could not engage in sexual intercourse, undermining the prosecution's rape allegation.

Another accused in the same case was also cleared, with the court overturning earlier rulings from lower courts.