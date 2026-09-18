Supreme Court acquits Surendra Koli in Rimpa Haldar murder case
India
Big update in the Nithari killings case: The Supreme Court has acquitted Surendra Koli, who was earlier sentenced to death for the murder of Rimpa Haldar.
The judges said the evidence against him just didn't hold up, especially his confession, which they found was made after 60 days in police custody and without meaningful legal assistance.
Koli's confession deemed inadmissible
The court pointed out that you can't have different verdicts based on the same shaky evidence: it's got to be fair and consistent.
Since Koli's confession wasn't reliable or admissible, he was cleared.
The Nithari case had shocked everyone.