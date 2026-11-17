Raut's lawyer admitted the posts were an issue and said Raut has already apologized unconditionally and is ready to file a further affidavit if needed.

Journalist Nikhil Wagle, also involved in the case, deleted his post and apologized too.

The judges reminded both that being well-known doesn't mean you can use improper language.

The next hearing is set for December 6, with both asked to submit fresh affidavits about their conduct.