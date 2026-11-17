Supreme Court admonishes Sanjay Raut over CJI Surya Kant comments
The Supreme Court has pulled up Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his social media remarks about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying politicians should be extra careful with their words.
The court was responding to a contempt petition from the Supreme Court Bar Association, which pointed out that Raut kept posting even as the case was ongoing.
Sanjay Raut and Nikhil Wagle apologize
Raut's lawyer admitted the posts were an issue and said Raut has already apologized unconditionally and is ready to file a further affidavit if needed.
Journalist Nikhil Wagle, also involved in the case, deleted his post and apologized too.
The judges reminded both that being well-known doesn't mean you can use improper language.
The next hearing is set for December 6, with both asked to submit fresh affidavits about their conduct.