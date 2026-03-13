Supreme Court adopts AI for case listing and bench assignments
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India is set to revolutionize its administrative processes with the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system. The new technology will automate case listing and bench allocation, reducing human intervention in these tasks. The decision was taken by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.
Operational changes
Chief Justice currently decides case allocation
Currently, the Chief Justice decides which cases are assigned to which bench of judges. This power has led to the Chief Justice being called the "master of the roster." The proposed AI system will automate this process, reducing human error and increasing efficiency in case management. The move comes after an internal review revealed major systemic failures within the Supreme Court registry responsible for administrative tasks such as listing and scheduling cases.
Review findings
Internal review reveals systemic failures in court registry
The internal review found two major systemic failures within the Supreme Court registry. It revealed that officials had been in the same positions for too long and outdated technological infrastructure had led to administrative lapses, including irregular and improper case allocation. The registry has also seen a large number of interdepartmental transfers of officials to address years of entrenched incumbency and inefficiency. A second round of transfers is expected before the end of this month.