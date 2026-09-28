Supreme Court agrees to hear plea over Sohrabuddin Shaikh acquittals
India
The Supreme Court has agreed to look into a plea challenging the acquittal of 22 people in the alleged fake encounter deaths of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi, and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.
This comes after Sohrabuddin's brother, Nayabuddin Shaikh, questioned a recent Bombay High Court decision that upheld earlier acquittals.
Nayabuddin Shaikh seeks Supreme Court review
Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi were picked up by police in 2005; both were killed soon after, and Prajapati, who could have been a key witness, was also killed about a year later.
Nayabuddin now wants the Supreme Court to review how the case was handled and take another look at important testimonies that might have been overlooked.