Supreme Court alarmed by over 2.7 million West Bengal deletions
India
The Supreme Court is worried about big mistakes in West Bengal's voter list, after more than 2.7 million names were deleted.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed out the need for a better system to fix wrongful removals and Chief Justice Surya Kant said voters should use appellate tribunals if their names are missing, instead of going straight to court.
Supreme Court refuses electoral rolls extension
Even with all these concerns and requests for extra time, the Supreme Court refused to push back the April 9 deadline for freezing the rolls.
The court admitted that sorting through up to 3.5 million appeals is a huge job for tribunals but Justice Joymalya Bagchi emphasized it's crucial to make sure everyone who deserves to vote gets their chance.