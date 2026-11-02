Supreme Court allows CSIR-NEERI green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali
India
This Diwali, Delhi-NCR can celebrate with green firecrackers, but only the ones certified by CSIR-NEERI.
The Supreme Court has set strict timings: You're allowed to burst them on November 7 and 8, from 6-7am and 8-10pm.
The idea is to let people enjoy the festival while still looking out for the environment.
Supreme Court bans barium in crackers
The court made it clear: only CSIR-NEERI-approved "green" crackers are allowed: anything with barium is banned.
It's a reminder that celebrating doesn't have to come at the cost of clean air!