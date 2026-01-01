Supreme Court allows denying interim maintenance for credible adultery evidence
India
The Supreme Court just ruled that a wife can be refused interim maintenance if there's solid initial evidence she's in an adulterous relationship.
This decision means courts don't have to wait for the whole case to finish if credible proof is already on the table.
Husband appealed with photos alleging cohabitation
This came after a husband appealed: he said his wife left with their child and valuables in 2020 and was living with someone else, backing it up with photos and other evidence.
The trial court had said this could only be decided at the end of the case, but the Supreme Court disagreed, making it clear that strong early evidence is enough to deny support right away.