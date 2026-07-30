Supreme Court allows Muslim Friday prayers at dargah near Bhojshala
Big update from the Supreme Court: Muslims can now offer Friday prayers at a dargah close to the Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
The state has to make sure prayers happen between 1pm and 3pm.
This move is part of ongoing talks about finding a prayer spot that works for everyone involved in the long-running dispute over the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque.
Court declared Bhojshala a Saraswati temple
The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex has been at the center of a legal battle for years. Courts decided it's officially a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, overturning previous permission for Friday prayers there.
Afterward, Muslims were offered a temporary prayer site 1.3km away, but many felt this was too far and pushed for something more practical.
The latest court ruling tries to balance these concerns while encouraging both sides to keep talking about better options.