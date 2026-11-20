Supreme Court allows Ola, Uber, Rapido bike taxis in Karnataka
Big update for commuters: The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Ola, Uber, and Rapido to restart their bike taxi services in Karnataka.
This follows a High Court decision that backed these companies, so they can now apply for official permits and get riders back on the road.
Karnataka court rules motorcycles transport vehicles
Karnataka had put a stop to bike taxis in March 2024 (the ban later took effect on June 16, 2025) over concerns like women's safety and lack of electric bikes.
But an earlier court ruling clarified that motorcycles fell within the definition of transport vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
With this latest Supreme Court nod, it looks like app-based bike rides are officially back in business across the state.