Supreme Court allows tribunal-affirmed West Bengal voters to vote
India
Big update for West Bengal voters: If your name was cut from the voter list but a tribunal says you should be included, you can still vote in the Assembly elections on April 23 and 29.
The Supreme Court stepped in after hearing the SIR case, making sure no eligible voter is left out.
West Bengal tribunals to review appeals
To sort out who gets back on the list, 19 tribunals headed by former HC chief justices and judges will review appeals before polling day.
If a tribunal gives you the green light, you're back on the rolls and ready to cast your vote.
The court's move is all about protecting everyone's right to have a say in these important elections.