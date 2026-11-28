Supreme Court appoints former judges to oversee Thirupparankundram hill deepam
After suspending the temple's board of trustees over complete failure, the Supreme Court has put former judges S. Vaidyanathan and V. Parthiban in charge of organizing the lamp-lighting ceremony at Thirupparankundram Hill.
The judges are working closely with local officials, priests, and CRPF teams to make sure everything goes smoothly.
Details about the deepam's timing will be shared soon.
Preparations underway, security and heritage prioritized
With scaffolding and lights going up along the hill path, preparations are in full swing for this event.
The former judges' involvement signals a fresh start for the temple's management, focusing on both security and preserving its cultural significance.