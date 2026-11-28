Supreme Court appoints joint receivers for Karthigai Deepam festival
The Supreme Court has stepped in to make sure the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thirupparankundram Hill happens smoothly this year.
Supreme Court-appointed joint receivers, retired High Court judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, are now running the show, working closely with the temple's hereditary priests to set the schedule after the non-lighting of the lamp at the pillar on November 24 ran into trouble.
CRPF sets 50-meter zone around dargah
To keep things safe, CRPF teams have set up a 50-meter security zone around a nearby dargah, and temporary platforms and scaffolding are ready around the Deepathoon stone pillar.
Karthigai Deepam is a big deal locally: it's when a sacred flame is lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar.
This year's extra precautions show how much the tradition means to people here.