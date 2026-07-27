Supreme Court asks CA for Ayodhya Ram temple funds probe
India
The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh to bring in a chartered accountant for the investigation into missing donation funds at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
The SIT, now led by IPS officer Kiran S, will look into how donations were handled, with Chief Justice Surya Kant stressing that the process needs to be fair and transparent.
SIT reviewing Ayodhya Ram temple donations
The SIT is reviewing donation records and must report back in two weeks.
Eight people who were counting donations have already been arrested.
Last month, general secretary Champat Rai resigned for moral grounds. He called out security lapses by SBI's Ayodhya branch and demanded accountability from its senior officials.