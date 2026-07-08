Supreme Court asks Center, CBSE respond to Gulf students' challenge
India
The Supreme Court is stepping in after students from Gulf countries challenged CBSE's Class 12 assessment rules.
Since board exams were canceled because of the Iran-US conflict, many students feel the current grading system isn't fair.
On July 8, the court officially asked both the Center and CBSE to respond to these concerns.
Students seek special Class 12 exams
Students are asking for special exams with more flexible subject choices and a chance to keep their best scores.
Private candidates face extra challenges since they don't have internal school marks, so CBSE introduced a new formula using 40% of their Class 10 theory marks and 60% from the last attempted Class 12 theory examination.
The next court hearing is set for July 14.