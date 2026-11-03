Supreme Court asks Centre about missing Bangladeshi Bipul Chandra Barman
The Supreme Court wants answers from the central government about Bipul Chandra Barman, a Bangladeshi national who vanished in India back in March 2025.
Barman had traveled to Siliguri on a medical visa and disappeared after visiting an ashram in Deoghar.
His wife has turned to the top court, hoping for help to find him.
India: Barman not detained nor deported
Authorities say Barman has not been detained or deported by India. The Bangladesh foreign ministry confirmed he is a citizen with no criminal record.
His last known spot was a temple in Matigara, near Siliguri, and his mobile phone number was found to be used by a person at Barh in Bihar.
Now, the Supreme Court has asked the government for a detailed status report and Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave told the court that relatives must lodge a zero FIR relating to a missing person complaint with Jharkhand police at Deoghar.