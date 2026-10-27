Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to Vande Mataram plea
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Center to respond to a petition that wants Vande Mataram treated on par with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.
The case, brought by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, is now being considered by Chief Justice Surya Kant and his team.
Ashwini Upadhyay seeks Vande Mataram protections
The petition says Vande Mataram is a big part of India's heritage and should be sung daily in schools.
It also calls for clear rules to protect the song's dignity and prevent misuse.
The petition says giving it equal status will help keep its legacy alive.