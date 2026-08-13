Supreme Court asks Delhi to consider relocating Jantar Mantar protests

Residents have been voicing concerns since 2011, saying protests disrupt their lives and sometimes take over public spaces.

Courts have tried to balance people's right to protest with neighborhood peace, most notably in 2018, when the Supreme Court reaffirmed peaceful assembly as a fundamental right but also asked authorities to set clear guidelines so protests do not trample on others' rights.

The latest plea is another step in figuring out how everyone can coexist in India's capital.