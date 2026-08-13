Supreme Court asks Delhi to consider relocating Jantar Mantar protests
The Supreme Court wants the Delhi government and police to weigh in on whether protests should shift from Jantar Mantar, after local residents complained about constant noise, blocked streets, and messy conditions.
Jantar Mantar has been the go-to spot for demonstrations since 2018, when the Supreme Court made it official following earlier bans.
Delhi residents have complained since 2011
Residents have been voicing concerns since 2011, saying protests disrupt their lives and sometimes take over public spaces.
Courts have tried to balance people's right to protest with neighborhood peace, most notably in 2018, when the Supreme Court reaffirmed peaceful assembly as a fundamental right but also asked authorities to set clear guidelines so protests do not trample on others' rights.
The latest plea is another step in figuring out how everyone can coexist in India's capital.