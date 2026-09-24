Supreme Court asks EC timeline to decide TMC name symbol
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission (EC) to indicate how soon it can decide the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) name and symbol mess.
This comes after Mamata Banerjee pushed back against the EC's move to freeze her party's classic 'flowers and grass' symbol because of an internal split.
The chief justice made it clear: both sides need fair treatment while things get sorted.
Temporary TMC identities assigned by EC
To keep things fair ahead of the October 6 bypolls, the EC gave both TMC groups temporary identities: Banerjee's team is now Mamata All India Trinamool Congress with a football player symbol, while Arup Roy's group is Democratic Trinamool Congress with an envelope symbol.
The Supreme Court will check in again on Monday to help speed up a final decision.