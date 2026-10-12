Supreme Court asks ECI to explain recent Form 6 changes
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to explain recent changes made to Form 6, which is used for updating voter lists during Special Intensive Revision.
The court has not given a thumbs up or down yet. It is just starting to look into whether these updates are OK.
The next big discussion is set for October 29.
Fresh petition flags Form 6 concerns
A fresh petition flagged concerns about the new Form 6, and Justice Joymalya Bagchi clarified that the court did not review these changes in its earlier Bihar decision since they were not around back then.
For now, the court is keeping an open mind and will decide on the validity of these changes after a full review later this month.