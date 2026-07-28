Supreme Court asks forensic accountant to probe alleged Ayodhya donations
The Supreme Court has called for a chartered accountant having expertise in forensic audit to join the investigation into alleged misuse of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, managed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The Uttar Pradesh government agreed to this move on Monday, aiming to make sure everything stays fair and transparent.
Supreme Court rejects retired judge oversight
A chartered accountant with forensic audit skills will now work with the three-member SIT led by Inspector General Kiran S.
This team was formed on July 20, 2026 after concerns about donation handling.
The bench emphasized that the investigation should be clear and quick, while also rejecting calls for a retired judge to oversee things, reminding everyone that the court itself will keep an eye on progress.