Supreme Court asks government to record pellet gun standing orders
India
The Supreme Court asked the government to place on record the standing orders on the use of pellet guns and directed Delhi Police to preserve duty, weapon, and ammunition logs.
This comes after a petition called for a total ban, following reports that four people got hurt during the Cockroach Janata Party's Sansad Chalo march on July 20.
Yashovardhan Azad and protesters seek ban
The petition, filed by former Intelligence Bureau officer Yashovardhan Azad and two injured protesters, argues that pellet guns are being misused against civilians at protests.
Now, the court will review these records to decide if pellet guns should be banned or if stricter guidelines are needed to keep public safety in check.