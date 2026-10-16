Supreme Court asks government to respond to talaq-e-hasan petitions
India
The Supreme Court has asked the government to weigh in on a petition challenging Talaq-e-Hasan, a practice where a Muslim man can end his marriage by saying talaq once a month for three months.
The case was tagged with a separate pending petition filed by a Muslim woman challenging Talaq-e-Hasan given by her husband.
Petition seeks gender-just religion-neutral divorce rules
The petition argues that unilateral divorces like Talaq-e-Hasan hurt women and children, pushing for gender-just, religion-neutral divorce rules that respect everyone's rights.
It also wants legal safeguards against polygamy without the free, prior and informed consent of the existing spouse.
This follows the 2017 Supreme Court decision that banned instant triple talaq.