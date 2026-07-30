Supreme Court asks graded responses, including force, in NEET-UG protests
India
After injuries during the NEET-UG protest in Delhi, the Supreme Court has told authorities to use "graded responses," including the use of force, when dealing with student unrest.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi also warned that protests can sometimes get taken over by troublemakers, so careful management is key.
Supreme Court declines pellet gun ban
Victims from the July 20 crackdown challenged the police's use of pellet guns, saying it violated their right to peaceful assembly.
The court didn't ban pellet guns outright but directed the Delhi government to provide comprehensive treatment for petitioner Prashant Kumar Singh.
Justice Bagchi added that police should have protective gear so they can make safer choices, reminding everyone, "Everyone is a human being."