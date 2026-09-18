Supreme Court asks Manipur to explain 31 relief camp deaths
The Supreme Court has stepped in after 31 people died under unnatural circumstances in Manipur's relief camps, set up following the Kuki-Meitei clashes.
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the court wants a clear explanation from the state on why these deaths happened and how investigations are going.
The justices also flagged that in most cases families received only ₹30,000 as compensation, much less than what's given to other ethnic violence victims.
Report finds 43,000 in Manipur camps
This move follows a report showing 43,000 people living in the camps, with especially high death counts in Jiribam and Churachandpur.
The state was slow to share details at first but opened up after court pressure.
Now, Manipur's chief secretary has been told to lay out what steps are being taken to prevent more deaths and speed up investigations, plus review if all families are getting fair support.