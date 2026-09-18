Supreme Court asks Manipur to explain 31 relief camp deaths

The Supreme Court has stepped in after 31 people died under unnatural circumstances in Manipur's relief camps, set up following the Kuki-Meitei clashes.

Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the court wants a clear explanation from the state on why these deaths happened and how investigations are going.

The justices also flagged that in most cases families received only ₹30,000 as compensation, much less than what's given to other ethnic violence victims.