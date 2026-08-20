Supreme Court asks NTA for breakdown after NEET UG leak
India
After an alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, the Supreme Court told the National Testing Agency (NTA) that the examination system cannot rely solely on security measures: they want a much stronger exam system.
The judges have asked for a full breakdown of how NTA works, handles cybersecurity, and keeps exams fair.
Government considers computer based NEET
The government says it's already taking steps to tighten security, following expert advice from the Radhakrishnan Committee.
The government is also considering switching NEET to a computer-based format in the future (but for now, it's still paper-and-pencil).
The court will check back in after getting more details from the center.