Supreme Court asks officials to step up enforcement in Delhi
India
The Supreme Court is calling out the ongoing sale of firecrackers in Delhi, even though they are subject to court restrictions.
Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale have asked officials to step up enforcement after learning that firecrackers are still easy to find in markets.
Supreme Court orders total firecracker ban
Late last month, the court gave a short window, November 7 and 8, for bursting green firecrackers, hoping to balance tradition with cleaner air.
But with rules being ignored, the court has now ordered a total ban on all types of firecrackers from November 9.
Bursting crackers near hospitals or sensitive zones remains strictly off-limits, as the court pushes for serious action to protect public health during festivities.