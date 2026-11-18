Supreme Court asks parties to respond over Jantar Mantar protests
The Supreme Court has asked Congress, AAP, AISA, and Cockroach Janta Party to respond after Delhi traders said protests at Jantar Mantar are hurting their businesses.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana pointed out that both the right to protest and the right to do business matter, and finding a balance is key.
Mukul Rohatgi seeks Ramlila Maidan ban
Traders' lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued that protests at Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar disrupt local markets and suggested banning them at Ramlila Maidan.
The Supreme Court will tentatively look into this issue along with similar cases on November 27, as debates continue over how public protests affect daily life in Delhi.