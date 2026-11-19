Supreme Court asks probe into Mustafabad fake Form 7 deletions
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to look into claims that fake Form 7 applications were used to delete voters from the rolls in Mustafabad, Delhi.
These forms are meant for updating voter lists, but concerns popped up during a recent revision drive about possible misuse.
The plea referred to recent news reports stating that Form 7 applications seeking deletion of electors in Mustafabad assembly constituency were filed in the names of some booth level agents (BLAs), who later denied any knowledge of filing such applications.
Supreme Court directs verification and remedies
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the court pointed out that the petitioner's counsel had cited cases where voters were wrongly marked as dead or moved away, even though they still lived at their registered addresses.
While noting that the Election Commission cannot fully control booth level agents (BLAs), who are agents of political parties, the court directed that the allegations be verified and necessary remedial measures be taken strictly in accordance with law.
In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30.