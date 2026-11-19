The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to look into claims that fake Form 7 applications were used to delete voters from the rolls in Mustafabad, Delhi.

These forms are meant for updating voter lists, but concerns popped up during a recent revision drive about possible misuse.

The plea referred to recent news reports stating that Form 7 applications seeking deletion of electors in Mustafabad assembly constituency were filed in the names of some booth level agents (BLAs), who later denied any knowledge of filing such applications.