Supreme Court asks Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to respond
The Supreme Court has asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to respond after their protest outside the court on October 12, 2026, sparked security worries and reportedly left a pregnant journalist injured.
The next hearing is set for November 23.
Digant Mishra seeks protest rules
A petition by Digant Mishra wants clear rules for protests close to the Supreme Court, especially after this incident.
Gandhi's march was aimed at questioning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's decisions.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said both leaders will reply soon, while Tushar Mehta said he will file a response, and asked the court to hear the matter with a petition by women journalists on alleged instances of sexual harassment while covering protests in the Capital.