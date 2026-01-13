Supreme Court asks: Should 'creamy layer' get SC/ST reservation benefits?

Why does this matter?

This debate isn't just legal—it's about fairness.

The PIL points out that if top earners within SC/ST groups keep getting reserved seats in things like civil services, JEE, NEET, and CLAT, it could leave out those who are truly disadvantaged.

The case also draws on past court rulings and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's view that reservations should help uplift the most marginalized—not become a permanent advantage for a select few.

The outcome could shape how reservations work for millions of young Indians aiming for education and jobs.