Supreme Court asks West Bengal judge why extra bail advice
India
The Supreme Court has asked a West Bengal trial judge why they sent extra advice on bail rules, even though it was not requested.
This happened during the bail plea of a person who has been in jail for five years.
The Supreme Court had already told the lower court to wrap up the case within three months (from May 11), but as the deadline came and little progress was made, the judge asked for more time, and added their own thoughts on how bail should work.
Supreme Court questions judge's inappropriate comments
The Supreme Court justices said these extra comments were not appropriate and want to know why the judge included them.
This highlights how important it is for judges to stick to their roles and deadlines, especially when someone's freedom is at stake.